Has Emmerdale's Ella Forster left after shock attack on Wendy?
Ella was carted off in a police car in tonight's episode.
It was an episode of highs and lows for Ella Forster (Paula Lane) in tonight's (22nd August) episode of Emmerdale.
The newcomer to the village turned 30, but it was clear she didn't want to celebrate her birthday as it was on that very day when she was 11 that she killed her best friend.
Though Ella had served time in prison, the guilt she felt has never escaped her and her birthday was simply one day too much.
The day started with Mandy (Lisa Riley), Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) trying their best to make Ella feel special on her big day.
Though reluctant, Ella went along with some of the plans and had a makeover at Mandy's – which turned sour once she realised some before and after pictures were put on social media.
Ella freaked out, insisting she didn't want to go to a party or anything after the bombshell that morning.
Of all people, it was Liam (Johnny McPherson) who talked her round, and Ella managed to enjoy some karaoke with the girls.
But she was interrupted by Gary, who wanted to remind her of what she did all those years back, and it was too much for Ella, who ran out of the pub.
Wendy caught her in a state and took her into the surgery to calm down, but while there, a switch flicked in Ella's mind and she started lashing out at Wendy by punching her in the face and throwing pots at her!
Ella got Wendy to speak to the police and while they were on their way, Manpreet arrived and had a heart to heart with Ella; the former killer admitted the only place she might ever rest is in prison, because any time she tries to settle, the past comes up to haunt her.
As the police came, Ella said an emotional goodbye to Liam, returning the necklace he gifted her for her birthday.
Is this the last we've seen of Ella?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
