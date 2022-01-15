Emmerdale bosses discuss “life-changing” plot for Dingles – with lasting impact

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a roundtable for the soap, Shaw teased that there’s “lots going on for the Dingles” as 2022 unfolds.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has revealed that the next year is set to be “life-changing” for the Dingle family, who’ll be left reeling after two major events.

“Two of our most loved Dingles are going to be facing huge life-changing situations that are going to have repercussions for the whole village, and the effects of this are going to be long-lasting over the course of 2022 and into 2023.

“In the next few months, we’ll see drama, joy, fun, laughter, agony, pain, grief and despair hit this family. They will pulled into a lot of directions and be at the heart of our very biggest stories this year.”

2022 has already gotten off to a dramatic start for a number of Emmerdale residents, with serial killer Meena (Paige Sandhu) taking her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle prisoner before being caught by Liam Cavanagh on Thursday and fleeing to Scotland.

The soap’s bosses have teased that Meena will get her comeuppance, however, with executive producer Jane Hudson telling RadioTimes.com and other press: “Judgement Day for Meena is coming.”

As for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary, there is further heartbreak in store for its characters, with Hudson revealing: “Our 2022 is very much going to be building our stories for the 50th golden month of celebrations.

“There is going to be mind-blowing stunts, more heartbreaks, secrets and lies – it’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving and the party no one wants to end.”

Additional reporting by Jonathan Hughes.