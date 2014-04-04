Emmerdale: Danny Miller to return as Aaron Livesy
The actor will be back on screens this summer
Actor Danny Miller is to return to Emmerdale after two years away from the ITV soap. The character of Aaron Livesy - last seen leaving the village for France in 2012 - will be back on screens later this year.
Emmerdale bosses haven't yet confirmed Miller's comeback but a source on the show told RadioTimes.com that an announcement is expected at a later date.
Today's edition of the Sun reports that Miller - who in his time away from Emmerdale has had roles in Scott & Bailey and Lightfields - will return this summer: "Aaron was at the centre of some of the most shocking storylines. His return will be a real coup."
During his time on the show, Aaron was involved in a number of high-profile stories, most notably the 2011 plot that saw him help tetraplegic partner Jackson Walsh (Marc Silcock) to take his own life. Aaron eventually left the following year when he went on the run after being accused by police of setting fire to the village garage.
You can see Aaron say his emotional goodbye to mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter) below:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5hnO6GvVt8