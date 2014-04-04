Today's edition of the Sun reports that Miller - who in his time away from Emmerdale has had roles in Scott & Bailey and Lightfields - will return this summer: "Aaron was at the centre of some of the most shocking storylines. His return will be a real coup."

During his time on the show, Aaron was involved in a number of high-profile stories, most notably the 2011 plot that saw him help tetraplegic partner Jackson Walsh (Marc Silcock) to take his own life. Aaron eventually left the following year when he went on the run after being accused by police of setting fire to the village garage.

You can see Aaron say his emotional goodbye to mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter) below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5hnO6GvVt8

