After Dan's daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) considered making a false statement to the police, he found her in the church, praying for forgiveness.

Later, Dan headed to court with support from Amelia and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins). When it came to his plea, Dan shocked everyone by claiming he was guilty at the last minute, and Amelia rushed away, devastated that her dad wasn't willing to fight for his freedom.

Little did they know that, at the same time, Lloyd's condition was deteriorating as the medical staff tried to save his life. Wendy, knowing what his fate could mean for Dan, was shaken when Lloyd was soon confirmed dead.

While Dan's sentencing date was scheduled, it looked like his situation was set to change once more - and not for the better.

In the village, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) sat with Dan as they reflected at the brand new bus shelter, and Will updated him on the disastrous commemoration for the late Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

They were interrupted by a furious Julie (Emma Stansfield), Lloyd's wife, who dropped the bombshell that Lloyd had died.

Dan told Will that he had to face up to what he had done, which was why he stood by his guilty plea, despite knowing that Lloyd had been grooming Amelia online.

When Amelia returned, Dan was forced to reveal Lloyd's fate, and that he had killed him. Dan then admitted that Lloyd didn't physically lash out at him, so it wasn't self-defence.

Stunned, Amelia fled again, leaving Dan alone and in turmoil. Is he about to face prison time for murder?

