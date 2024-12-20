In the festive episodes, Will is left uncomfortable when Peter piles on the pressure for their Christmas Day plans.

When a happy Kim sets off on a Christmas Eve ride, Will is concerned when he sees Kim's horse but no Kim, and later finds her unconscious on the grass – at which point all thoughts of revenge have been wiped away.

Now realising just how much he loves his wife, Will is aware he needs to pull the plug on the Christmas Day plans, but Peter has other ideas, and based on a flash-forward that will appear, a Christmas tree lays on the ground and evidence of a struggle surrounds it...

But what could this mean? Well, the question was put to actors Claire King and Dean Andrews, who ensured to remain tight-lipped on what's to come this festive season on Emmerdale.

Will and Kim share a kiss. ITV

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, King described this year's Emmerdale special as "love, romance, chaos [and] madness", which in anyone's book is a pretty classic Christmas episode when it comes to soap land.

As for the moment Will finds Kim, King dished a little more on what takes place, and told press including RadioTimes.com: "Will finds her lying on the ground and [the horse is] just roaming about free. So he has a bit of a jolt of realisation and thinks, 'Oh, actually, I do love this woman. I better call the whole thing off. I really do love her.'

"So he goes to see her in hospital and then says, 'Why don't we renew our vows?' So they agree that they're going to renew their vows on Christmas Day. So it's kind of all happy back together."

With the vow renewal being completely genuine for both Kim and Will, just what happens in Home Farm this Christmas? Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out!

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.