The new mum has been beside herself with worry about baby Reuben, who is currently battling bacterial meningitis in hospital.

Chloe Harris made it very clear she isn't a woman to be messed with on Emmerdale (5th May 2023).

Although he was responding well to treatment, the newborn was still in a serious condition, and Chloe was growing more and more anxious at the thought of losing him.

In the background, Mack (Lawrence Robb) was in turmoil about his baby, not knowing really how to react to what was going on.

The dad-in-secret wanted to see Reuben to know how he was doing, but when he approached Chloe at the hospital, the mum was furious.

Angry that Mack had seemingly chosen Charity over his son, Chloe branded him a coward for not being their for his son - and also not telling Charity about his secret when he had the chance.

Mack looked visibly devastated by Chloe's bombshell outburst and he didn't have it in him to fight when she told him he would never be Reuben's dad - Reuben deserved more.

The Scot fought tears as he left the hospital. Will Chloe soften and accept the help and support?

And will Reuben pull through?

