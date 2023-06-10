When Charles met Victor outside the prison gates, there was a tense stand-off between the pair, as Charles warned his father to stay away from his family. But Victor ignored this and made himself at home in the village; and in an upcoming episode, both Charles and his mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) are upset that he is still around.

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is set to open up about his troubled past after estranged father Victor (Eddie Osei) came back into his life in recent Emmerdale scenes.

Victor, however, plans to win his family over. But in order to protect his mum, Charles promises to make sure that his father leaves immediately. But things get more complicated when Charles' daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) is charmed by Victor, infuriating Charles.

Charles gives Victor both barrels and demands he leaves - but Naomi wants to know why he won't give the older man a chance. Finally, Charles reveals the truth about his and Claudette's traumatic past at the hands of Victor. In the aftermath, Naomi promises to stay away from Victor; but will she stick to this?

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) then suggests that Charles should hear him out - possibly not the wisest move after she herself was persuaded to let her murderous sister Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) into her life!

Victor is soon busy trying to win over Claudette, claiming that he found God in prison. Is he telling the truth? Will his plan work, and will Charles take Manpreet's advice on board? And what kind of hell did Victor put them through?

Emmerdale will air these scenes from Monday 12th June.

