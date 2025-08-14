*Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday 14th August's episode of Emmerdale now available on ITVX*

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is confirmed as pregnant as a surrogate in Thursday's (14th August 2025) edition of Emmerdale, in a surprise twist just days after she was convinced the embryo transfer had failed.

With Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) unable to carry a baby herself, she was elated when her grandmother Charity offered to do the honours.

But when Charity took a fall and later discovered she was bleeding, she was forced to tell Sarah and her fiancé Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) that the procedure hadn't worked.

Mack and Charity looking thoughtful as Jacob and Sarah hug in Emmerdale
The baby news Sarah longed for. ITV

After Charity's husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) gave his blessing for them to try again, Sarah's grandad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) offered money for the second attempt.

Cain added that he wouldn't be telling cash-strapped wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) just yet, which is asking for trouble given her current problems!

As a new day dawns, Charity, Mack, Sarah and Jacob prepare to head to the clinic for a follow-up appointment, with all of them convinced that Charity can't be expecting a baby.

But they're all shocked when the consultant reveals that Charity is pregnant after all!

Later, a thrilled Sarah publicly shares her happy news in the Woolpack, but that's not the end of the story tonight.

You'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or catch the hour-long episode from 7:30pm on ITV1, to find out what happens next, but trust us when we say you won't want to miss what's in store.

Meanwhile, the surrogacy is set to take its toll on Mack next week, leading to a row between him and Charity.

With Mack due to face danger after making a discovery about John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), is their marriage about to come to an untimely end?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

