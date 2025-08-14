With Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) unable to carry a baby herself, she was elated when her grandmother Charity offered to do the honours.

But when Charity took a fall and later discovered she was bleeding, she was forced to tell Sarah and her fiancé Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) that the procedure hadn't worked.

The baby news Sarah longed for. ITV

After Charity's husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) gave his blessing for them to try again, Sarah's grandad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) offered money for the second attempt.

Cain added that he wouldn't be telling cash-strapped wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) just yet, which is asking for trouble given her current problems!

As a new day dawns, Charity, Mack, Sarah and Jacob prepare to head to the clinic for a follow-up appointment, with all of them convinced that Charity can't be expecting a baby.

But they're all shocked when the consultant reveals that Charity is pregnant after all!

Later, a thrilled Sarah publicly shares her happy news in the Woolpack, but that's not the end of the story tonight.

You'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or catch the hour-long episode from 7:30pm on ITV1, to find out what happens next, but trust us when we say you won't want to miss what's in store.

Meanwhile, the surrogacy is set to take its toll on Mack next week, leading to a row between him and Charity.

With Mack due to face danger after making a discovery about John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), is their marriage about to come to an untimely end?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.