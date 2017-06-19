Emmerdale casts Mark Moraghan as Chrissie's uncle Tim Richards
Will Tim get revenge on Lawrence?
Actor Mark Moraghan has been cast to play the role of Chrissie White's biological uncle Tim Richards on Emmerdale.
Moraghan is best known to soap fans for his roles as Greg Chadwick on Brookside and Owen Davies in Holby City, but will soon make his Emmerdale debut when Lawrence White tracks Tim down to his home address, where he threatens him from making future contact with his family.
Tim, though, seems determined to get justice for what happened to his brother and build a relationship with his niece, Chrissie.
Speaking today, Moraghan said of his casting: "I am delighted to be joining Emmerdale with its fantastic cast, crew and award-winning storylines. I’ve been given the exciting role of Tim Richards and I look forward to his arrival causing havoc for the Whites!”
The most recent episode of the ITV soap saw Lawrence make a guest appearance on a local radio show, only to be branded a murderer when mystery caller Tim blurted out his accusation that the Home Farm patriarch killed his brother. But it seems - judging by the news of Moraghan's casting - that this is just the start of Tim's revenge plan.
