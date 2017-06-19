Tim, though, seems determined to get justice for what happened to his brother and build a relationship with his niece, Chrissie.

Speaking today, Moraghan said of his casting: "I am delighted to be joining Emmerdale with its fantastic cast, crew and award-winning storylines. I’ve been given the exciting role of Tim Richards and I look forward to his arrival causing havoc for the Whites!”

The most recent episode of the ITV soap saw Lawrence make a guest appearance on a local radio show, only to be branded a murderer when mystery caller Tim blurted out his accusation that the Home Farm patriarch killed his brother. But it seems - judging by the news of Moraghan's casting - that this is just the start of Tim's revenge plan.

