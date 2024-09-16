Soon, the neurosurgeon visited Moira to explain her treatment plan. While Moira would be likely to need surgery, it was suggested that they could try and control her seizures with medication first.

The main suggestion, though, was to simply watch and wait while Moira lived with the tumour for a few months.

Although it was ultimately Moira's decision how to proceed, a furious Cain lost his temper before storming out of the room, and Mack asked Caleb Miligan (William Ash) to take Cain home.

Cain confided his guilt at failing Moira, before Mack brought Moira home from the hospital. Moira asked Caleb and Mack to leave, and she and Cain finally had a heartfelt conversation about their circumstances.

Moira urged Cain to understand that she felt safe in her decision, which was to wait as per the neurosurgeon's words.

But when Moira told Cain: "I need you to keep it together for both of us, Adam," Cain was alarmed to be mixed up with Moira's son who remains on the run abroad.

Played by Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, Moira's much-missed eldest son Adam hasn't been seen since 2018, and this moment has only made us wish for his return.

In the meantime, how will Cain and Moira cope with her terrifying illness?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.