Emmerdale bosses confirm Cain and Al’s "explosive" war is not over

The pair's feud is set to continue into Emmerdale's 50th anniversary , which will be celebrated with a special week of drama in October 2022.

There's trouble brewing in Emmerdale , and it looks like Cain and Al will once again be at the centre.

Producers Laura Shaw and Jane Hudson had previously teased plenty of heartbreak for the Dales residents, as well as a huge secret and dark past reveal for Moira.

But, as it turns out, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Al's (Michael Wildman) feud will also feature, with Hudson teasing an "explosive" storyline that will force them to "look at their relationship with each other".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Hudson said: "I think we can probably tease that Cain and Al's feud is definitely not over, as we will see in that special week, and something will happen that will make those two have to look at their relationship with each other.

"So there's definitely going to be an explosive Cain/Al moment in our special week. I think the audience are really enjoying these two men constantly at war."

The soap will also continue to play with non-linear storytelling, with Emmerdale boss Shaw confirming there would be some "interesting episodes" coming up.

"We're never ones to shy away from stepping outside of our comfort zone and usual storytelling style," Shaw said. "I can definitely tell you that we do have a very special episode coming up, which we're about to start shooting quite soon actually.

"This episode is going to spark off one of our biggest stories for this year, but in a different way. It's something we've not done before and it'll enable the audience to see the story from a whole different perspective to usual. I don't think I can say much more than that without giving it away."

If you're worried about having to wait until October for the real drama to begin, there's no need. Shaw said they plan to keep the audience "on their toes for the whole of 2022".

She explained: "Obviously we want October to be epic and it absolutely will be, but we won't be resting on our laurels until then. Some of what we've got planned for the first half of this year will undoubtedly go down in Emmerdale history as some of our finest moments."

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

