After unwittingly knocking over Alex – who is the ex-boyfriend of Billy's wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) – Billy confided in her that he had panicked and fled the scene, and had no idea if Alex would survive. Alex was rushed to hospital before they could find him themselves, and Dawn was adamant that Billy must keep quiet and hold his nerve.

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) vowed to hand himself in for the car accident that put Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) in hospital in tonight's Emmerdale (Monday 3rd April).

But with Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) being questioned and very much under suspicion for what happened to Alex, Billy's guilt only got worse. Poor Charles also faced suspicion from his daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), who had been dating Alex and didn't believe that he was using her for a drugs burglary.

Alex was left for dead on the road ITV

The scales finally fell from Naomi's eyes when she visited Alex in hospital, only to hear his real girlfriend, Clare, talking to the unconscious man about their scheme.

Meanwhile, Billy took the day off work at Home Farm, and his father-in-law Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) worked out the truth after seeing the damaged car in the barn. That, alongside Billy's usually strong work ethic and his snappy behaviour, told Will all he needed to know, and he demanded to hear the full story.

Later, Will called his wife Kim Tate (Claire King), who was busy reacting with disdain towards Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) relationship with nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope).

She returned home to find out exactly what she had missed, and immediately began to plot a way out for Billy. Kim made a point of warning that the car must be fixed with parts purchased from a variety of places to avoid suspicion, and Dawn was grateful for her help.

She assured Kim that she would talk Billy round, but Billy was not comfortable with covering his tracks and he took out his fears on Dawn, reminding her that she had forced him to hide what he'd done to Alex.

Explaining that he couldn't live with Charles being firmly in the frame, Billy told Dawn that he would have to hand himself in to get the innocent Charles off the hook. But will he go through with this plan? And will Alex survive, or could Billy find himself with a death on his conscience?

