She's been sleeping around with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) in recent weeks, angering fans and characters in the know along the way.

If there's one thing you don't do on Emmerdale , it's break Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) heart - that's why his wife Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is desperately trying to keep her affair under wraps.

Chas's son Aaron (Danny Miller) recently happened upon his mum's affair - and it's safe to say he wasn't impressed, offering her an ultimatum to leave Al or lose her son forever.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With her secret dangerously close to being revealed, would Aaron actually tell Paddy the truth? Actress Lucy isn't sure...

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com. Pargeter admitted: "It’s a hard one. Paddy is his dad, not his real dad but has fulfilled that role since Aaron came into the show. To see his mum’s moral compass go slightly askew with the love Aaron has for Paddy…

"We shall see whether he decides to keep his mouth shout and if he can’t or if he can, what he decides to actually do about it."

In next week's episodes, it seems like Paddy becomes ever closer to discovering his wife's terrible secret.

Chas, fearful her news will emerge, emotionally blackmails Aaron into making plans to leave, while she makes plans to run off with Al.

But smart Paddy starts to wonder why Aaron's really leaving and comes to the conclusion that things aren't adding up.

Will he uncover Chas's secret?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.