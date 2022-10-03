Emmerdale's Aaron heartbroken as Vinny keeps him away from injured Liv

The character returned to the village just as poor Liv was attacked in their home by Terry, the man who conspired with her mother Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) to steal her fortune. As Aaron used his fists to stop Terry from fleeing the scene, police officer Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) arrived to call a halt to the altercation.

Liv briefly regained consciousness and was shocked to spot Aaron nearby, but by the time the ambulance arrived, she was unresponsive. Aaron was terrified, but just as mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and stepdad Paddy (Dominic Brunt) turned up, Aaron was taken away for questioning by Harriet, who also secured Terry's arrest.

Liv has been attacked in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas was furious as she contested her son's arrest outside the police station, only for Harriet to point out that Aaron was now free to go after helping with their enquiries. Chas gave Aaron a piece of her mind for not telling her that he was coming home, and the pair rushed to the hospital for an update on Liv.

The situation looked bleak with Liv still unconscious, as her husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) waited for news. Paddy joined Vinny in Liv's hospital room as Aaron and Chas gathered outside, watching on as they discussed the young woman's condition.

Aaron was desperate to see his little sister and eventually made his way into the room, but Vinny wasn't happy, and he told Aaron in no uncertain terms to leave. He revealed that Liv wanted nothing to do with Aaron after he abandoned her last year while she was locked up for a crime she didn't commit.

Aaron explained that he really wanted to put things right, but Vinny refused to change his mind. Respecting his brother-in-law's decision, Aaron walked away, telling Chas and Paddy that he had returned to make up with Liv and now he might never get the chance - whether she survives or not.

He made his way from the hospital alone, tearful as he contemplated the prospect that he could be about to lose Liv forever. Will Aaron ever be reunited with his beloved sister?

