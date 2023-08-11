Dan's daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) is worried her dad has given up hope as he arrives outside the Woolie for an early pint on the day of Lloyd's funeral.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) inspires him to think about how he wants to spend his last few days with his daughter before he's surprised by an impromptu Man Club at the Woolie the next day.

At the gathering, he reflects on the punch and Lloyd's subsequent death and admits he's terrified about going to prison. When he breaks down about leaving Amelia alone, the Man Club gather around to support him.

Dan is determined to make his last day with Amelia and Esther a special one before he leaves the Woolpack for the very last time and arrives in court.

His solicitor assures him he'll receive a short sentence, but his fate remains up in the air. Soap execs have yet to confirm whether Fox is leaving Emmerdale for good, or whether his stint in prison has to do with being cast in a Pantomime set to be performed over the festive period, with a comeback set for after the show wraps up.

