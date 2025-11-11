Coronation Street and Emmerdale have launched a new digital campaign that allows viewers to control some of the crossover action in upcoming Corriedale episode.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of both flagship ITV soaps, as the unique instalment kickstarts a scheduling change in the New Year. Each weeknight, from 8pm, you'll be able to get all of the drama from Weatherfield and the Yorkshire Dales. Episodes will continue to drop on ITVX at 7am.

Few details are known about the crossover episode but, in an exciting move, the soaps have announced viewers will be able to have their say on which characters will interact.

As for who they can choose from, it's expected that killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) will play a key part after being spotted in the background of a scene set in Corrie's police station set.

Last month, Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) were the first characters officially confirmed to be taking part, while Corrie actors Jack P.Shepherd and Claire Sweeney, as well as Emmerdale's Johnny McPherson, have each also revealed their participation.

Vicky Myers and Danny Miller are the first actors confirmed to be appearing. ITV

Just how the two worlds will combine remains to be seen, but the characters chosen by audiences are expected to share a standalone moment that can be easily scripted to slot into the rest of the action.

Taking to social media yesterday (Tuesday 11th November), the two soaps shared a video of cast members Lisa Riley, Jane Hazlegrove, Vinta Morgan and Michael Parr explaining how you can get involved.

Alongside the clip, the teams wrote: "Calling all Corrie and Emmerdale fans! This is your chance to pick who you want to see together in our huge Corriedale crossover episode.

"Pick one character from Corrie and one character from Emmerdale. Tell us your dream duo in the comments. Wait to see who gets picked!"

A shortlist will then be drawn up from the favourites, with another vote expected down the line.

Head to Coronation Street and Emmerdale's social media channels to have your say now.

