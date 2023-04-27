The teen has been struggling with a mental health condition centred around her periods , which has caused her temper to spiral out of control. She therefore hasn't been able to concentrate on her exams, but asked for the school to allow her another chance to take them. Sadly, once again, Cathy couldn't do the exam – and she turned to drinking to cope.

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) made a sudden exit under the cover of darkness in tonight's Emmerdale (Thursday 27th April) after she reached crisis point once again.

Her dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) was fuming over her escapades, while also worrying about Cathy as she broke down over her condition. She was later upset to find Bob speaking to the school, arranging for her to defer for a year so she could take her exams next year instead.

But when Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) arrived and blurted out that Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) was in hospital after drinking with Cathy the day before, the teen felt terrible.

She insisted on going to see Marshall, but Bob and Brenda stopped her. This led to Cathy's temper flaring once more when Bob tried to calm her down, and she slapped him across the face in shocking scenes.

She immediately showed remorse over her actions, explaining that she didn't know what she was doing; and she grew distressed over her behaviour as Bob and Brenda tried to be understanding. Later, Bob gave his daughter a hug and she tried to keep her composure.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Marshall was given the all clear and, after sending away his homophobic father Colin (Mark Noble), he commented to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) that Cathy was clearly very troubled.

Back in the village, Cathy was seen taking a bag and leaving the village on her own. Will she be back?

