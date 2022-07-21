She looked after baby Thomas for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), but wasn't feeling well over the week, which came to a head during her duties.

There's trouble for Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) in Emmerdale after she seriously slipped up while babysitting.

Feeling dizzy and nauseous, Gabby dropped the baby - and perhaps worse still, lied to Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) about what happened.

"I think she feels really guilty," explained Campbell exclusively to RadioTimes.com. "She's got all the other stuff going on in the mind from feeling ill and dizzy, but I think she feels so guilty because she's never done anything like that before. That's not her, it's not in her to do that.

"She's feeling really bad about it because it's obviously not her sibling, it's not her child... it's not a good thing."

After being questioned by Kim Tate (Claire King) and others, broken Amelia finally confides in her dad Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) what's been going on - she's been taking a dodgy weight gain syrup.

According to Campbell, it's a life-changing moment for her as she opens up to her dad on her issues.

She explains: "I think it's almost a relief for her in the end because she's kept it in and she's not told anyone and it's a lot to deal with, it's a massive struggle. It's a bit of a weight lifted off his shoulders when it all comes out. It's mainly a relief for her."

As for her relationship with Gabby, that's got a long way to go to get back to normal.

"At first, Gabby wants nothing to do with it, anyone would be weird if that happened to their child. She wants nothing to do with me, we're not really friends right now," she admitted.

Can they become friends? "Possibly, yeah... I hope so. They did get really close and I think Amelia did a lot for her in terms of looking after Thomas, and they built a friendship, I'd really like that."

