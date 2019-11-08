Says Aaron Anthony of his casting, “Emmerdale is a cracking show with a brilliant cast that I'm over the moon to now be a part of. I know Ellis is a well-loved character and I'm looking forward to continuing his journey and all that's in store for him."

Ellis was last seen storming out of the village after one argument too many with his devious dad Al (Michael Wildman) who had been pitting his son against Ellis’s half-brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). The offer of a post as a PE teacher with his mum Jessie in Dubai always left the door open. Billy later revealed that he was actually the one responsible for getting Ellis the job as a way to protect him from his toxic dad.

When Ellis returns unannounced to the village before Christmas it will be just in time to stop Billy and Al knocking seven bells out of each other. Ellis’s biggest storylines to date have involved his rivalry with his bad boy sibling. Ellis was stabbed in April 2019 when he became collateral damage between Billy and an old enemy. But now it's dad Al that he's set firmly in his sights.

