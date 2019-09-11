A statement from ITV issued on Wednesday 11th September said: "Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday. ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

N'Jie himself has released the following statement via the network: "My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character. I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected, especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards. I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this."

N’Jie joined Emmerdale in September 2018 as the son of teacher Jessie Dingle (Sandra Marvin). His biggest storylines revolved around the volatile relationship with ex-convict brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). In April 2019, the siblings were at the heart of the ‘big night out’ plot in which Ellis was stabbed as he was caught in the crossfire when an old enemy of Billy’s with a score to settle came after him.

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers