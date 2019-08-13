What else has Michael Wildman been in?

Wildman has notched up a number of credits in some impressively high-profile projects, notably Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in which he played centaur Magorian. It was the fifth movie in the franchise, released in 2007.

In 2018 he appeared in Steven Spielberg's pop culture mash-up Ready Player One, alongside future on-screen son N'Jie. "Asan and I shared a trailer, and a few years later I'm playing his dad in Emmerdale!" laughs the star.

He was also in a particularly memorable episode of the Ricky Gervais sitcom Extras back in 2005 that guest-starred Hollywood heavyweight Samuel L Jackson. Wildman's character Dan was involved in a cringe-inducing moment of unintentional racism for Ashley Jensen's hapless character Maggie. "Lots of people remember that one, it was really funny. It's amazing what one episode can do for you! Working with Ricky and Samuel L Jackson was great."

Fans of long-departed Channel 5 soap Family Affairs might recall he played ladies' man Marc MacKenzie between 2003-2004.

He's also cropped up in TV hits such as Casualty, Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness, Primeval, Back and Miranda, and more big movies including The Bourne Ultimatum and London Has Fallen.

