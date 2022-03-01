Tonight will see Peterborough United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup, with ITV replacing Coronation and EastEnders with coverage of the match, which begins at 6:45pm.

ITV and BBC One have bumped their soaps from tonight's schedule for the FA Cup , with episodes of Emmerdale , Coronation Street and EastEnders set to air another day.

Meanwhile over on BBC One, Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup will take the place of EastEnders at 7:30pm.

Emmerdale will be back tomorrow for a half an hour episode at 7pm, however Coronation Street won't as there's more FA Cup action to air, with Norwich going up against Liverpool for the fifth round of the competition in Anfield.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Yorkshire-based soap is currently set to air on Thursday as well before coverage of the Everton vs Boreham Wood is broadcast, while both Emmerdale and Coronation Street return with hour-long episodes on Friday.

As for EastEnders, fans can expect the soap to air on Thursday at 7:30pm and Friday at 8pm.

It comes amid some major storylines in each of the soaps, with Emmerdale continuing its plotline involving imprisoned serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), Coronation Street dealing with a troubled Abi Franklin (Sally Carman), and EastEnders nearing the climax of its storyline surrounding villainous Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Stephens).

Advertisement

Peterborough take to the pitch at Weston Homes Stadium tonight after defeating Queens Park Rangers in the previous round, while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be putting up a good fight after dominating Fulham in round four.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.