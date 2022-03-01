Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street cancelled due to FA Cup
The soaps will be rescheduled to make room for the FA Cup coverage.
ITV and BBC One have bumped their soaps from tonight's schedule for the FA Cup, with episodes of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders set to air another day.
Tonight will see Peterborough United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup, with ITV replacing Coronation and EastEnders with coverage of the match, which begins at 6:45pm.
Meanwhile over on BBC One, Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup will take the place of EastEnders at 7:30pm.
Emmerdale will be back tomorrow for a half an hour episode at 7pm, however Coronation Street won't as there's more FA Cup action to air, with Norwich going up against Liverpool for the fifth round of the competition in Anfield.
The Yorkshire-based soap is currently set to air on Thursday as well before coverage of the Everton vs Boreham Wood is broadcast, while both Emmerdale and Coronation Street return with hour-long episodes on Friday.
As for EastEnders, fans can expect the soap to air on Thursday at 7:30pm and Friday at 8pm.
It comes amid some major storylines in each of the soaps, with Emmerdale continuing its plotline involving imprisoned serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), Coronation Street dealing with a troubled Abi Franklin (Sally Carman), and EastEnders nearing the climax of its storyline surrounding villainous Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Stephens).
Peterborough take to the pitch at Weston Homes Stadium tonight after defeating Queens Park Rangers in the previous round, while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be putting up a good fight after dominating Fulham in round four.
