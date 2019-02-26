As she tries, and consistently fails, to get hold of Max in France, abandoned Rainie worries on Monday 4 March when she spies Stuart with a bag of Dot's clothes and instantly fears the worst. What has he done to the vulnerable pensioner, who is still mourning the loss of her dear friend Dr Legg?

Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) warns Rainie against confronting Stuart, having been at the receiving end of his sinister side herself to traumatic effect, but Max's missus bravely bites the bullet and heads to Dot's house demanding answers.

Taunting Stuart winds her up as she levels accusations against him about being seen with Dot's possessions and she calls the cops, but Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) soon reveals Dot has gone to visit family in Ireland and the horrid Highway has been deliberately messing with her mind.

Is Rainie in danger from Stuart?

Still suspicious of Stuart, Rainie tries to make Sonia see that he's not to be trusted, and Tina reels in betrayal when she overhears her ex-girlfriend defending the man who once drugged her and almost killed her as part of a sick prank. Rainie then decides to play the long game with Stuart and pretend all is forgiven, while actually trying to catch him out hoping his reformed facade will eventually falter…

Stuart claims to have turned over a new leaf after seemingly dropping his vendetta agains the Carters and helping Dot to care for Dr Legg in his final days, and he even brought the racist vandals who targeted the late GP to justice. But he's got his work cut out to win over some members of the community - that's if he has changed, and isn't planning some kind of revenge on Rainie for trying to catch him out…

