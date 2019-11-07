Who was Sonia's boyfriend Jamie Mitchell?

Theirs was not an easy relationship. Fifteen-year-old Sonia was already pregnant with Rebecca ‘Bex’ Chloe, although she didn’t know it, after under-age sex with Martin. When Bex was given up for adoption Sonia, suffering from depression, kidnapped her daughter putting further strain on her relationship with Jamie.

Jamie and Sonia did become engaged but a fling with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) caused irreparable damage. The pair were briefly reunited when Phil beat up godson Jamie for letting Lisa Shaw take her daughter Louise to Mel Owen’s home in Portugal (history currently repeating itself). Sonia nursed Jamie back to health but Martin driving and using his mobile at the same time put paid to that.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.