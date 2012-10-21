Emmerdale

As with previous soap homicides, gossip is now rife, while the police don't seem able to spot the guilty party. Maybe they should put Cain in charge of the investigation - after all, he's had Cameron in his sights for ages. It's Chas though who, this week, ends up in handcuffs after getting de-Dingled by her angry clan. Away from the crime scene and Gennie is finding it hard coping with Nikhil's straight-talking mum Georgia, who descends on Monday.

EastEnders

Phil must prove he has a stable support network if his residency application for Lexi is to be granted. OK, so this is Phil we we're talking about: the former alcoholic crack fiend with the son on remand for murder, the uncle killed in the Vic and the cousin in jail for swapping her child. It's going to be a tough sell, don't you think? Luckily Sharon (yes, the Sharon who's currently struggling with an addiction to painkillers) is posing as Phil's fiancée. Sounds like a foolproof scheme.