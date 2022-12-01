The action was largely centred around the Christmas lights party at The Vic, with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) determined to cement her relationship with Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) at any cost, but she got a blow from bridesmaid Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

It was an emotional episode of EastEnders this evening (1st December) as Dot Branning sadly passed away, but there was also a lighter tone as Ricky Butcher (played by Sid Owen) returned to the BBC soap.

The nurse revealed she knew all about Janine's secret and while the minxy villain attempted to bring Sonia down, our Sonia remained firm, leaving Janine well and truly panicked.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But she was to get one more shock before going to talk to Mick - her brother Ricky is back.

It isn't long before he gets an earful from Janine about Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and he admits Sonia called him because she's worried about Janine.

Perhaps more interestingly, Ricky set about reacquainting himself with familiar faces in The Vic, including first love Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) who he famously eloped with as a teen before their eventual split.

Sid Owen returns as Ricky Butcher to help sister Janine (Charlie Brooks) in EastEnders. BBC

Is there still unfinished business between them? And with Sam looking for a man, hearing Ricky's business is doing well in Germany will certainly turn her head a little...

But nevertheless, the main drama of the episode centred around Sonia and the devastating call she got which revealed Dot had died.

As the Square comes to terms with the news, what will the future bring for Sonia, Ricky, and of course, Janine?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.