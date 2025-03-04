However, all good things must come to an end, with Bianca set to leave Walford once again in the coming months, as sister Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) also eyes a fresh start.

Both have recently suffered terrible ordeals orchestrated by killer Reiss Colwell, the father of Sonia's baby and her former fiancé, whose twisted misdeeds were recently exposed.

In the midst of an explosion at the Queen Vic pub in a dramatic storyline for the soap's 40th anniversary, Reiss was killed by a bathtub that fell on him after becoming loose in the debris.

Although an undeniably grisly twist, it might just be what Bianca and Sonia both need to be free of their torment and bury the hatchet after some fiery feuds.

We'll have to wait and see precisely how the two characters depart, but it appears that both have finished filming, with Palmer sharing on Instagram Stories a snap of her character, with the caption: "Bye bye B, always grateful to see her again."

Additionally, Cassidy has revealed via social media that she has dyed her hair a lighter colour, indicating that she no longer requires Sonia's specific shade, while the two actors shared a joint leaving party over the weekend.

In a post showing off the evening's antics, Palmer wrote: "Thanks to all my beautiful EastEnders family for a wonderful few months of love and history making. Honoured to have been part of it."

The departure of both Bianca and Sonia will certainly be a major loss for the long-running soap, with both characters being veterans of the programme, but hopefully their imminent exits will leave the door open for further stories down the line.

EastEnders airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

