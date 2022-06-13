Well, one could be on the way for Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman)... the actors, at least, would like to see it.

Fans of EastEnders are well used to all the doom and gloom the soap has to offer, but just once in a while they'd love to see a happy ending.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2022, while they admitted they don't know what's coming in the future, Boatman would love for them to stick together.

He said: "We don't know, do we? We're kept in the dark as much as the viewers are, really, but we're hopeful. I am. I'm hopeful that they will get back together.

"And I'm sure their story is not quite played out yet. So hopefully there's a bright future for them."

Jean and Harvey in EastEnders BBC

Wright won the award along with soap daughter Lacey Turner for On-Screen Partnership, but their complex storyline hasn't been resolved just yet.

When asked if Stacey and Jean would reunite, Wright admitted: "She is at the psychiatric unit at the moment and she does come out. But she doesn't go back to the Square. It will be a journey for Jean to pluck up the courage to get to go back."

