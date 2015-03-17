Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale on EastEnders, said: "We couldn't let the Neighbours 30th anniversary pass without celebrating, especially after the great tribute they did for us last month. Everyone at EastEnders absolutely loved it. So from all of us in Albert Square to everyone in Ramsay Street, have a very happy birthday."

When EastEnders celebrated its 30th anniversary last month, various Neighbours cast members - including Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne - paid homage to the BBC1 soap with their own video tribute.

You can watch the EastEnders homage to Neighbours below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders.