Jason Donovan helps EastEnders celebrate Neighbours's 30th anniversary - watch the full video
Walford favourites honour the Australian soap's big birthday
Jason Donovan gets more than he bargained for in this special video when he helps the EastEnders cast celebrate the 30th anniversary of Neighbours.
Donovan - who played Scott Robinson during the early years of the Australian soap - doesn't get a very friendly welcome upon his visit to Walford when he's held hostage by Aunt Babe, who has made one of her famous trifles, which she tells him has been prepared "especially for you".
Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale on EastEnders, said: "We couldn't let the Neighbours 30th anniversary pass without celebrating, especially after the great tribute they did for us last month. Everyone at EastEnders absolutely loved it. So from all of us in Albert Square to everyone in Ramsay Street, have a very happy birthday."
When EastEnders celebrated its 30th anniversary last month, various Neighbours cast members - including Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne - paid homage to the BBC1 soap with their own video tribute.
You can watch the EastEnders homage to Neighbours below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders.