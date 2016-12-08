A first look at Samantha Womack's first post-EastEnders role has been revealed. Following her departure from the BBC1 soap at the start of 2017, the actress is to play Morticia in a new musical comedy based on The Addams Family. Actor Cameron Blakely is to feature as husband Gomez, while former Coronation Street star Les Dennis will portray Fester.

The production - co-written by Jersey Boy scribes Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice - will see a grown-up Wednesday fall in love with a man from a respectable family, a secret that only Gomez knows. Gomez then decides to keep the pairing a secret from wife Morticia, only for the drama to reach a crescendo at a family dinner involving Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.