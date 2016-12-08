First look at EastEnders star Samantha Womack as Morticia in The Addams Family
A first look at Samantha Womack's first post-EastEnders role has been revealed. Following her departure from the BBC1 soap at the start of 2017, the actress is to play Morticia in a new musical comedy based on The Addams Family. Actor Cameron Blakely is to feature as husband Gomez, while former Coronation Street star Les Dennis will portray Fester.
The production - co-written by Jersey Boy scribes Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice - will see a grown-up Wednesday fall in love with a man from a respectable family, a secret that only Gomez knows. Gomez then decides to keep the pairing a secret from wife Morticia, only for the drama to reach a crescendo at a family dinner involving Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.
Created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, the spooky clan have previously been brought to life on an ABC sitcom and in two big-screen movies starring Anjelica Houston, Raul Julia and Christopher Lloyd.
The UK and Ireland tour of The Addams Family will begin at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 20 April 2017.