EastEnders has finally revealed the father of Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) twins – and the fact her daughter, who was presumed dead, is still very much alive and living in Albert Square.

Ad

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, ever since that jaw-dropping flashback episode in the summer. We saw Zoe give birth to two babies in 2006, though she ordered midwives to place her son up for adoption and fled the hospital before she could learn the fate of her daughter who was critically ill.

In a sick twist, she told Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that the baby daddy was none other than her ex-husband Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman), hoping that she would splash the cash to pay for a private investigator to track her child down.

Zoe has been looking for her son. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Sure enough, Sharon got someone on the case, desperate for any sort of connection to her dearly departed Dennis. However, the truth was soon outed, and the PI was called off.

Since then, the search has become somewhat overshadowed by a mystery tormenter that has subjected Zoe to a torrent of abuse. They've scratched her face out of photos, left a barrage of bad reviews for The Queen Vic online and send sinister messages in Christmas cards.

The Slaters had no idea how to face the situation, forcing Zoe to seek support in her ex-boyfriend Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey). Little did she realise, he was displaying somewhat of a sinister obsession with her, looking through several saved photos on his laptop.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

In today's episode, he headed to Walford General to meet an acquaintance who had applied for a job at the Panesar House Surgery. He asked her if he was able to obtain hospital records for one of his patients, saying that it would benefit her application.

The woman produced a number of documents, and he soon confirmed that they belonged to Zoe. Anthony did some quick calculations with the babies' birth date, and concluded that he must be the father.

Anthony made a shocking realisation. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

There was another very intriguing detail on the papers – Zoe's baby girl had been resuscitated, and also placed up for adoption... but where is she?

On the other side of Walford, Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) had been carted into the police station following fears that she was connected to the criminals who targeted Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Jasmine is Zoe's daughter! :BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Officers were confused why her parents had been listed as 'unknown', and she explained that she was adopted, having recently moved to East London to track down her birth mother – Zoe Slater!

There's now just one more piece of the puzzle left to find – Jasmine's twin brother.

How will Zoe react when she learns that her daughter is still alive?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.