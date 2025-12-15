❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders confirms two major Zoe Slater baby revelations in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of EastEnders, which airs on BBC One at 7:30pm or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 15 December 2025 at 6:30 am
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad