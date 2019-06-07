To make up for the schedule shuffling, an extra EastEnders episode aired on Thursday 6th June at 8:30pm, in addition to the regular 7:30pm showing, in which Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) began a clandestine affair with closeted Callum Highway (Tony Clay), Adam Bateman (Stephan Rahman-Hughes) continued to secretly manipulate mistress Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) nabbed Spice Girls tickets from bus driver Terry (guest star Lee 'Zammo from Grange Hill' MacDonald).

Fans will have to wait until next week to find out what happens next, but be warned – there are further schedule changes ahead…

When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

It's business as usual on Monday 10th June and Tuesday 11th June with the show in the familiar slots of 8:00pm and 7:30pm respectively, but amended airings follow the same pattern as this week on Thursday 13th June when two instalments broadcast in the same night, one at 7:30pm and one at 8:30pm.

Among the big plots playing out next week are the continuation of Callum and Ben's forbidden lust, and Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) discovering she's pregnant but not knowing if the daddy is husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) or toy boy Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), who has also got her stepdaughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) up the duff-duff.

Plus we have two comebacks on Thursday 13th June: Nita Mistry (Bindya Solanki) makes her first appearance in 16 years as the estranged wife of Robbie Jackson (Dean Gaffney) returns, and child killer Bobby Beale is back with recast actor Clay Milner Russell taking over the role.

