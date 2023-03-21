Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) left Zack Hudson (James Farrar) heartbroken in tonight's EastEnders (21st March), as she rejected him over his lies when he finally told her that he had been diagnosed with HIV.

Zack found out he had the condition months ago, but was unable to bring himself to confide in Whit, who at the time was pregnant with his child. Then, the pair learned that their unborn daughter had Edwards' syndrome, and Whit made the distressing decision to terminate her pregnancy so that baby Peach wouldn't suffer.

Grieving Zack has felt increasingly isolated in recent weeks, as those around them have side-lined his pain over the loss of Peach - and Whit has also been pushing him away. But earlier this week, Zack was inspired to plant a tree to memorialise their baby, and they scattered Peach's ashes together. He and Whit later shared a kiss, but Zack pulled away, mindful of the big secret he was keeping from her.

Confused Whitney wondered why he was holding back, but Zack told his sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that he and Whitney couldn't be a couple, and Sharon later spotted him with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), and told Whitney that Zack didn't seem to want to pursue a relationship with her.

But, encouraged by friend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), Whitney invited Zack to the house for a chat. Little did she - and Sharon - know that Zack and Sam were at the hospital, visiting his consultant. There was good news as they were informed that Zack's medication was working, and that his viral load was going down.

But Sam jumped in with some questions, asking when Zack might be able to have sex and if he could one day have children safely. The consultant explained that Zack needed to wait another 5 months before his next appointment, after which time he may be able to have safe unprotected sex. Back in the Square, Sam encouraged Zack to tell Whit everything, but he told her to leave the subject alone.

But in the end, Zack headed over to see Whitney, and confessed his love for her, adding that he wanted a future with her. But when Whit asked what was stopping them from being together, Zack revealed his diagnosis. Whit was disgusted when she found out that Zack had known for a while, and as he explained how it happened, and that he didn't know how long he had lived with the condition, she asked whether she or their baby could have had HIV.

Zack assured her that neither she or Peach had the condition, and said he had spoken to their doctors who confirmed that HIV had nothing to do with what happened to Peach. But Whit was devastated to have been kept in the dark, and she ordered Zack to leave. Will she have a change of heart?

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website. If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

For help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

