EastEnders viewers to choose Ian and Jane's wedding song
Fans have five hits from 1985 to pick from - but which will end up marking the Beales' marriage?
EastEnders fans are to be given the chance of picking the song to which Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Jane (Laurie Brett) will walk down the aisle.
The pair are set to get wed during the BBC1 soap's 30th anniversary week and the job of the viewers is to decide which of five hits from 1985 will mark the big day.
The options are:
The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush
I Want to Know What Love Is by Foreigner
You're the Inspiration by Chicago
That Ole Devil Called Love by Alison Moyet
There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart) by Eurythmics
Voting begins at 12pm on Wednesday 28 January at the soap's official website, with the winning song set to be played on 19 February 2015, which handily coincides with the celebration not only of Jane and Ian's nuptials but EastEnders's three decades on TV.
But the big question remains whether there will be misery instead of joy at the union? After all, show bosses have already promised that the big birthday episodes will also see the killer of Ian's daughter Lucy unmasked...
And then there's Ian and Jane's own turbulent past to contend with: their first attempt at getting married in 2006 resulted in an emotional muddy showdown in the allotments following Ian’s discovery about her fling with Grant Mitchell. The couple buried the hatchet and got married the following year with Jane becoming step-mum to Ian’s three children.
But Ian’s longest marriage to date (he's also been wed to Cindy, Mel and Laura) came to an end in 2011 when he delivered the final nail in the coffin - sleeping with Glenda Mitchell. Jane left Walford in 2012 for a new life in Cardiff but returned in 2014.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below: