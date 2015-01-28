The options are:

The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush

I Want to Know What Love Is by Foreigner

You're the Inspiration by Chicago

That Ole Devil Called Love by Alison Moyet

There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart) by Eurythmics

Voting begins at 12pm on Wednesday 28 January at the soap's official website, with the winning song set to be played on 19 February 2015, which handily coincides with the celebration not only of Jane and Ian's nuptials but EastEnders's three decades on TV.

But the big question remains whether there will be misery instead of joy at the union? After all, show bosses have already promised that the big birthday episodes will also see the killer of Ian's daughter Lucy unmasked...

And then there's Ian and Jane's own turbulent past to contend with: their first attempt at getting married in 2006 resulted in an emotional muddy showdown in the allotments following Ian’s discovery about her fling with Grant Mitchell. The couple buried the hatchet and got married the following year with Jane becoming step-mum to Ian’s three children.

But Ian’s longest marriage to date (he's also been wed to Cindy, Mel and Laura) came to an end in 2011 when he delivered the final nail in the coffin - sleeping with Glenda Mitchell. Jane left Walford in 2012 for a new life in Cardiff but returned in 2014.

