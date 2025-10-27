Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) was left furious following yet another run-in with devious Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) in Monday's (27th October) EastEnders.

The two women have never seen eye-to-eye, recently coming to blows over the death of Vicki's dad Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) 20 years ago. As long-term viewers will recall, Zoe was one of three Walford women who were all present on the night Den died – and for a while she believed that she was the one who dealt the fatal blow to his head.

Despite two decades passing, Vicki certainly wasn't willing to forget. Nor was her sister Sharon (Letitia Dean), who soon became drawn into more of Zoe's dramas.

Zoe recalled giving birth to twins in 2006, citing Sharon's late husband (and adoptive brother) Dennis (Nigel Harman) as their father.

Sharon was desperate to have some sort of relationship with the surviving child, and promised she would cough up the cash to pay for a private investigator to track him down. This was her dearly departed Dennis's flesh and blood, and she wanted a part in his life.

However, last week, Zoe admitted to mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) that she'd told a white lie in her desperate attempt to be reunited with her son – Dennis wasn't the baby daddy.

In tonight's episode, Kat and husband Alfie (Shane Richie) became concerned that Zoe fleecing Sharon would come back to haunt her, and urged her to call off the meetings with the PI. But this is Zoe, and of course she didn't listen.

Vicki had returned to Albert Square from a trip in the Lake District without Sharon, telling Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that she had decided to trace some DNA samples from her granddaughter Alyssa. That way she would have a better chance to find Zoe's lost son.

To make matters worse, she'd cashed in an ISA to be able to fund the extra search effort.

Ian felt guilty for allowing Vicki's ex-partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) to crash in his house following their break-up and – in a rare move – offered his own money to help Sharon.

Later, Vicki headed to The Vic to speak with Kat about Ian's unusually generous offer. Zoe nervously hid on the staircase as Kat attempted to turn down the gesture. Vicki wanted an explanation, and despite Zoe's attempt to shut her down, Kat spilled.

Yikes!

Will Vicki tell Sharon?

