❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders' Vicki Fowler reels following shock Zoe Slater admission in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for the Monday 27th October episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 27 October 2025 at 9:49 am
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad