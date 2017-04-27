"You're not the first lesbian I've ever had," said Woody as he tried to lighten the mood, to which Tina replied: "In your dreams."

But with the tension continuing to build, it wasn't long before Woody was leaning in for a kiss with a drunken Tina, who was now drowning her sorrows in the living room at the pub. As one thing led to another, Woody and Tina soon found it impossible to resist each other.

Linda may have previously advised Woody to keep an eye on things in her absence, but we're not sure she quite had this kind of thing in mind....

