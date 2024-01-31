Suki tried and failed to convince him that he was wrong, while viewers know that it was Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who struck him over the head.

Asking Nish to leave her with ownership of the café - where she and the women buried Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) - Suki hoped to put an end to this once and for all.

Tonight, Suki told partner Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) that she was heading to speak to Nish again. But with Eve feeling like she and Suki had barely seen each other, Suki told Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she felt awful lying to Eve.

Nish revealed he had decided to let his suspicions lie - no doubt down to the fact that Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) had warned him he knew Nish had tried to kill Eve!

But controlling Nish added that he was going back on the deal - he would keep the café, as well as the other family businesses.

Furious, Suki called his bluff and urged him to go the police and try his luck against her and the other five women.

Returning to the Slaters', Suki was comforted by Eve's sweet gesture, and she confided that even though Nish was playing dirty, she couldn't cope with a court hearing over the divorce.

She simply wanted to be rid of Nish, so Eve advised her to do whatever it took to be free, and Suki was soon storming over to Nish in the market.

Suki is finally free from nasty Nish. BBC

Handing over the signed divorce papers, Suki explained that she was only ever happy during the years that Nish was nowhere near her.

"I'd rather eat dog food than stay married to you any longer," she declared, bidding Nish farewell and walking away with her head held high.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

