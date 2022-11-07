Earlier this year, Suki attacked Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) when he tried to sexually assault her. Believing she had killed him, she was persuaded to flee the scene by Ranveer's 'son' Ravi (Aaron Thiara). But when he realised that Ranveer was still alive, the older man threatened him – and a panicked Ravi killed him.

It was later revealed that Ravi had been in on a plan with his secret lover – and Ranveer's wife – Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) to gain access to Ranveer's money.

But Ravi was distracted from their plan when his real father, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhury) announced to Suki and their children that Ravi was his son. Although Nish's affair with Ravi's mother occurred before he met Suki, she was shocked and hurt that he had never told her the truth.

Kheerat is furious with Ravi in EastEnders BBC

In the aftermath, Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) reached out to her after weeks of estrangement. The pair tried to come to terms with the revelation about Ravi, and Kheerat admitted that although Suki's role in what happened to his late brother Jags would never be forgotten, he needed her in his life.

Meanwhile, after Ravi was pushed by Nina into undermining Suki in his statement, the police visited Nina at the surgery just as she had enjoyed a passionate encounter with Ravi.

Nina told them that she and Ravi were lovers, and that they had been together on the night of the murder. Nina then purposely implied that Suki was guilty.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Suki chose to forgive Nish and stand by him, including Ravi and his son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) in a family meal. But just as the clan had come together to look to the future, the police interrupted.

There was shock all round as Suki was arrested for Ranveer's murder. But will she be going to prison, or will Ravi come clean about his true role in what happened?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.