In Friday's episode, scheming Dr Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) forced Ravi Gulati to choose between her and his desire to be part of the Panesars and be loyal to his secret biological father, Nish (Navin Chowdhury)

Villainous Nish Panesar will try to unite his family in EastEnders on Monday but a twist lies in store.

While being interviewed by police, Ravi betrayed Suki Panesar ( by dropping her in it with the law- despite knowing he himself is the true murderer of his adoptive father, Ranveer Gulati.

Suki revealed how much she has relied on Ravi to Nish before the secret murderer returns home and he lies to the Panesars who thank him for his help.

Then, Nish decided the time was right to reveal the truth about Ravi's paternity - prompting a shocked Suki to welcome Ravi into the fold, unaware of his betrayal.

Now, in the episode on Monday 7th November 2022, the manipulative Nish Panesar tries to bring his family closer together amid the drama surrounding the murder of Ranveer.

Suki and her eldest son Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) arrive home to find Nish preparing a meal for them all.

Kheerat Panesar, Nish Panesar, Ash Kaur, Vinny Panesar in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In response, Suki decides to put the family first too and fetches Ravi's son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), bringing the Panesar-Gulatis together.

However, a twist lies in store as the police arrive at the house.

Have Ravi's actions resulted in more trouble for Suki and family?

