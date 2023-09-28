Theo also sent Stace's friends and neighbours dodgy messages and photos in her name - including a horrified Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick). Stacey had to explain to Billy, and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), that Theo was posing as her.

Bernie didn't believe Stacey, who told Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) that she couldn't carry on living like this. Jack suggested they seek support from the locals and set up a group meeting at the community centre so that Stacey could tell her story.

With support from Jack, Martin Fowler (James Bye) and mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), Stacey stood up and declared that she would not apologise for her Secret Cam Work. But she also revealed exactly what she was going through, with Theo having wormed his way into her family, trapped her in her own home while her daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) gave birth, and then moved in next door!

Stacey pleaded with everyone listening to report their concerns to the Walford High headteacher; and her words had an impact, as she later heard that the head was opening an investigation into Theo. When Theo accosted her, Stacey told him no one wanted him around, so he should clear off.

A poster of Stacey in lingerie labelled 'Stacey's Baps' on the window of Kathy's Cafe in EastEnders. BBC

But Theo warned her that she had made a mistake, and later, we saw him putting up vile posters of Stacey, pictured in her lingerie, with the words 'Stacey's Baps'. And sadly, Stacey is set to be left terrified once more by Theo next week...

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

