Hankies at the ready for tonight’s EastEnders (BBC1, 8pm) as Max (Jake Wood) realises that Tanya (Jo Joyner), the one real love of his life, is leaving Walford and isn’t going to change her mind.

Advertisement

At the end of a tumultuous week that has seen the Brannings face up to the true extent of Lauren’s (Jacqueline Jossa) alcohol addiction, Tanya is determined to do the right thing for the sake of her children. But will Max be able to keep the rest of his family together or will they decide to go along with Tanya? As they say a tearful farewell to each other, the love between the two of them is evident and both realise that it will never go away.