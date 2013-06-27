EastEnders spoilers: Tanya says goodbye to Max in her last episode - new pictures released
Catch actress Jo Joyner's final appearance as Tanya tonight on BBC1 at 8pm
Hankies at the ready for tonight’s EastEnders (BBC1, 8pm) as Max (Jake Wood) realises that Tanya (Jo Joyner), the one real love of his life, is leaving Walford and isn’t going to change her mind.
At the end of a tumultuous week that has seen the Brannings face up to the true extent of Lauren’s (Jacqueline Jossa) alcohol addiction, Tanya is determined to do the right thing for the sake of her children. But will Max be able to keep the rest of his family together or will they decide to go along with Tanya? As they say a tearful farewell to each other, the love between the two of them is evident and both realise that it will never go away.
Jo Joyner said of Max and Tanya’s relationship: “I think deep down they will always love each other and no one will ever come close for both of them.
“They shared some amazing times together and when things have been good between them, they’ve been very good. But when they’re bad, they’re very, very bad. It’s terribly sad but Tanya knows she has to walk away from the whole situation for the sake of the children. She has to put them first.”