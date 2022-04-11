Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is avoiding her own home thanks to her murderous husband Gray Atkins' (Toby-Alexander Smith) actions , while Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is still in denial over her illness. Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) hasn't given up on Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) each have their own dramas to contend with.

There's a big return on the horizon in Walford, as Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is back! With brother Phil (Steve McFadden) currently serving time behind bars, is she back to take the reins of the family business or is there more to it? Her nephew Ben (Max Bowden) is also in a bad way, and other residents aren't faring much better.

Here's all the gossip from next week's EastEnders, 18th - 21st April 2022.

1. Sam Mitchell is back

Sam comes face to face with son Ricky in EastEnders BBC

We knew she was on her way home, and the time has finally come next week - Sam is back! While she doesn't reveal what has brought her back to Albert Square, Sam busies herself winding up Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who, as you can imagine, aren't happy to see her.

Sam also bumps into Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) who worries about her intentions given that they have a son together, Ricky. He and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) eventually agree the youngster needs to know who his mum is, and he later shares an awkward meeting with Sam. Later, Ben worries over Sam's suitability for all things Mitchell-related, while Sam spots an opportunity and approaches Jack. What is she up to?

2. Ben's actions torment him

Ben and Sharon share a secret BBC

Following his attack on the homophobic Steve, guilt has started to sink in for Ben. His former stepmother Sharon witnessed his shocking behaviour and was horrified, but kept it from his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Next week, Ben heads to the hospital to find out how the man is, posing as a friend. Later, he pleads with Sharon to be his alibi if the need arises, but will she agree? As Jack and an oblivious Callum investigate the assault, Jack spots Ben on the CCTV and demands answers - is he about to be arrested yet again?

3. Chelsea is haunted by evil Gray's crimes

Chelsea is struggling BBC

Alongside his police duties and dealing with Sam's homecoming, Jack finds himself irritated by stepdaughter Chelsea's continuous presence at the house. Have a heart, Jack - the woman has just been through a traumatic ordeal!

It's Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) who realises there's an underlying reason for Chelsea seeking sanctuary, and she confides in friend Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) that she can't bear to live in Gray's house after everything that went on there. As she clashes with her auntie Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Patrick has a suggestion for a struggling Chelsea - but what is it?

4. Jean's illness spirals out of control

Jean has been unwell for some time BBC

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) has picked up on mum Stacey's (Lacey Turner) worry over Jean (Gillian Wright) and begins to ask about her nan's wellbeing. With Jean now engaged to Harvey, she sets about organising a big party at Ruby's, but her behaviour continues to cause concern.

Stacey assures her daughter that Jean is fine, but Lily visits her nan and isn't convinced as she goes on to question Stacey again. Meanwhile, Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) joins Jean to go wedding dress shopping, but things don't go well and Shirley also picks up on Jean's unusual behaviour. But what happens, and what will it take for Jean to acknowledge she isn't well?

5. Rocky tries to charm Kathy

Is Rocky winning Kathy over? BBC

Following his scamming last year, Rocky is still hoping to win back the affections of Kathy. Lately there's been a chink in her armour, and next week he helps her out at the café as Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) visits the mosque on the anniversary of sister Lucy's death.

Rocky then suggests he takes Kathy on a date, but Peter (Dayle Hudson) is not happy about it. This leads to Kathy turning Rocky down, and he is left to confide his woes in Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick). Billy responds with an idea to help Rocky win Kathy over - but will it have the desired affect?

6. Harvey's turmoil

Harvey is anxious over his task BBC

Following threats from son Aaron's (Charlie Wernham) pal Neil Hughes (Thomas Coombes) recently, Harvey was shaken. As he heads to his and Jean's engagement do, Neil returns to give Harvey the burner phone to pass on to Aaron in prison.

As he prepares to visit Aaron, Harvey plans to hand over the phone; but an unaware Dana (Barbara Smith) notices his anxiety and encourages her dad to open up to Jean. When Mitch drives Harvey to see his son, will he really go through with the instructions over the burner phone?

7. The Highways are struggling

Vi and Rainie worry about Stuart BBC

After going through with the operation to treat his cancer, Stuart is still struggling with pain, but remains wary of taking painkillers due to his past troubles. But with wife Rainie trying to manage looking after baby Roland by herself, Stuart's nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) urges him to take the prescribed pain relief so he can step up.

Stuart decides to go to an addiction meeting as a way of conquering the situation, but when he arrives, he learns it's been moved. Will he be able to take control of his demons, tackle his recovery and be a father at the same time?

