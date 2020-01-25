Community justice is the only kind of comeuppance that criminals get on soaps. The police are invariably useless and juries usually send innocent people to prison, so it’s up to the regular characters to band together and take on the ne’er-do-wells.

Take Leo on EastEnders, whose creepy pursuit of Whit (even the name of his market stall, Nite and Whey, is an anagram of Whitney Dean) has made him the Square’s public enemy number one. Now, we get Kat ripping that aforementioned stall to pieces before a night out at the Prince Albert ends with an angry Kush shoving Leo off the balcony. Though why pallid, stringy Leo thought he could take on the might of Kush is a mystery. It’s going to be like that scene in the first Avengersmovie when Loki tries to fight the Hulk. In fact, the next time a villain turns up in Walford, Kat should just say, “We have a Kush” and then send her boyfriend into battle.