Things are set to get worse in Walford - particularly for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who has already endured more than enough trauma lately. In the aftermath of his rape at the hands of Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), Ben's behaviour spirals as his estranged husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) remains oblivious , and Ben later drops a bombshell on someone.

Elsewhere, it's a sad time for Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) as big brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) succumbs to his illness. Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) surprises her family with a gesture, while Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) lays down roots in Walford. And is the end of the road near for Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick)?

Here's what lies ahead in EastEnders from 18th -21st July 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ben spirals while Callum moves forward

Ben's behaviour spirals BBC

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is still trying to help son Ben through his ordeal, but her partner Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is tiring of his behaviour around the house. Kathy suggest Ben speaks to a specialist to get proper help; but they are interrupted by a customer. Ben soon recognises James from his school days, and as they discuss a deal at the car lot, Ben is uncomfortable when James flirts with him. Later, Rocky delivers some home truths to Ben over his treatment of Kathy, and when Ben goes to punch Rocky he hits Kathy by mistake.

Ben ends up crashing at Honey and Jay's, but Honey isn't keen. Ben apologises to his mum, but snaps when she tries to get him to seek help. Kathy decides on a tough love approach and refuses to talk to him until he gets help. Ben agrees to a drink with James, and they later kiss and take drugs. Meanwhile, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) learns that Callum is supposed to be on a holiday with Ben, and takes Callum on a night out. Ben is left even more heartbroken as he sees the love of his life looking so happy. Has Callum moved on for good - and will Ben stick to new vices or listen to his mum's pleas?

2. Ben's big confession

Ben makes a huge confession to the Panesars BBC

As Ben hides the drugs he's started taking in The Arches, he ignores Kheerat's (Jaz Deol) concerns. But later, as his business partner shares some kind words about their friendship, Ben's guilt over his involvement in the death of Kheerat's brother Jags (Amar Adatia) in prison resurfaces. Hating himself, Ben takes more drugs and bumps into dad Phil (Steve McFadden), who grows worried about him.

At Peggy's bar, Ben causes a scene and it's not long before Kheerat realises he is high. He brings Ben back to his, where he asks sister Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) to check him over. Ben refuses, but Kheerat continues to show his support, leaving Ben feeling even worse. Buckling under the strain of his secret torment, Ben tells the Panesars that he called off Jags' protection in jail and caused his death. The clan are stunned, but how will they react to Ben's words?

3. Avery passes away

Mitch surprises his brother, shortly before Avery passes away BBC

The rift between brothers Mitch and Avery has begun to mend, but their reunion is sadly short-lived next week. Terminally ill Avery wants to go to an old restaurant that holds fond memories for him - he and Mitch used to eat there when they were younger. But with Avery too weak to go, Mitch takes him to the laundrette where he's put on a surprise Caribbean-themed party. Mitch and Avery reminisce as Tara Misu takes charge of the festivities, with Avery thanking his brother for everything. Soon after, Avery passes away.

In the wake of his loss, Mitch is encouraged by Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) to reach out to nephews Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam). He takes them for lunch at Walford East where they talk about the funeral. But when Karen hands Mitch a letter from Avery, he makes a shocking discovery leaving him struggling over how to tell the boys. What is it?

4. Suki warms to Stacey?

Stacey is pleasantly surprised BBC

Suki hasn't been thrilled over son Kheerat's new romance with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner). But next week, a warning from daughter Ash leads her to invite Stacey to dinner. Stacey is surprised, and thinking it's not genuine, she brings the kids along; but starts to feel guilty when she realises that Suki has made a real effort.

Kheerat is grateful to his mum for the gesture, but will it last? And more importantly, will he and Stacey go the distance? It's certainly about time Stacey had some happiness - and kind-hearted Kheerat is decent enough to fit the bill. Let's hope the complexities within the Slaters and the Panesars can be kept at bay!

5. Howie's new job

Kim lands Howie a job BBC

When Howie learns that a lucrative job has been cancelled, the disappointed man ends up revealing to new girlfriend Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) that he's also been evicted from his flat. Kim suggests that he moves in with her permanently. Later, the pair overhear Dana (Barbara Smith) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) arguing; and as Dana quits Walford East, Kim offers Howie up to replace her.

Having been given a role as bartender at The Albert, Howie leaves Kathy frustrated as he struggles with the job. Will he be able to make it work? And is it too soon for Kim, who only recently was worried about embarking on a new romance, to be setting up home with Howie?

6. Have Jay and Honey run their course?

Jay has a night out... without Honey BBC

When Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) teases Jay over being taken care of by partner Honey, Jay agrees to join Lola on a night out at Peggy's. He assumes that busy working mum Honey won't want to come, but is surprised when she seems keen on the idea. But later, Jay finds Honey asleep on the sofa and ends up heading off to the club alone after all.

Over drinks, Lola and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) continue to wind up Jay over Honey. He returns home very late and very worse for wear, and Honey is not impressed with Jay. Are the cracks beginning to show in this pair's relationship?

