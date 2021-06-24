EastEnders reveals devastating Jags news – will the truth about Vinny come out?

We were dealt a cruel blow on tonight’s EastEnders as the Panesars received shocking news – their recently imprisoned son Jags has been killed.

Advertisement

Jags, played by Amar Adatia until the character departed late last year, was sent down after being set up by his own mother, Suki, for robbery and assault.

For a while, he had been protected inside thanks to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), but Ben lost his cool when he realised that Kheerat (Jaz Deol) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) were seeing each other. He called the protection off earlier in the week, which had deadly consequences for Jags as we learned tonight.

The news came at a tough time for the Panesars, with tensions already running high between Suki and Kheerat over his relationship with Sharon. Despite Kheerat ultimately deciding to put his family first, Suki was clearly still displeased with him.

The family aren’t the only ones rattled by what happened to Jags. When Ben learns the news, the enormity of his reckless and petulant actions hit home. While he never expected that Jags would be killed, he knows that the blame for his death is partly on him and that leaves him reeling.

The last thing he needed was a run-in with an angry Suki, but that is what he got. His guilt grew heavier when Kheerat came to his defence and insisted it was not Ben’s fault. It’s another blow for Ben, with his marriage to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) on rocky ground of late, but Cal did come through and offered his support to Ben.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Seeing how devastated he was by what had happened, Callum offered his support, but a guilty Ben couldn’t keep schtum about his actions, and spilt the beans to his shocked husband. Callum still promised to stand by Ben, and not only that, he assured him that he would do all he could to keep his secret from the Panesar family.

But there is another secret surrounding all of this (yes, another one!). It should have been Vinny (Shiv Jalota) that was behind bars, not Jags, and it appears that his guilt is eating him up as much as it is Ben. Will his feelings push him to reveal the truth, damning the rest of his family in the process, and will Ben and Callum be able to keep their secret?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.