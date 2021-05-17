EastEnders must put neglected couple Jay and Honey in the spotlight

By: Laura Denby

At the beginning of this year, EastEnders’ Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown surprised viewers by embarking on a romance – and it’s great to see both characters looking happier than ever. It’s expected for every couple to have a period of contentment in their early era; but we haven’t seen much of this up close.

The soap risks neglecting Jay and Honey with a lack of focus and progression, with nothing to nurture them going forward. It’s time EastEnders took advantage of the pair’s long history and explored what they can do as a unit.

Too many of their interactions have been used as a plot device for Honey’s ex-husband Billy Mitchell’s (Perry Fenwick) fury over their set-up. At first his angry reaction was understandable, with Jay having been like a son to the older man. But Billy’s behaviour quickly became over the top and tiresome, and continues to overshadow Honey and Jay’s screen time.

Recent episodes have also highlighted that Jay should have more of an active role. We saw Honey confront agent Estelle (Sue Holderness) over Janet’s low pay rate for modelling, questioning whether this was due to her daughter’s disability. These were significant, impactful scenes; yet Jay sat silently throughout and might as well have been absent.

Given that he’s more than just a new beau and has long-standing links to the extended clan, there could have been more of a purpose for Jay as Honey’s partner. A few words in support or even standing by her side could have elevated their partnership without affecting Honey’s end goal.

As it stands, it’s only because we often see the two sharing each other’s company that they even present as a couple. Dedicated time to evolve the bond between Honey and Jay is key; giving us a chance to warm to their new dynamic.

Their relationship has always been a joy to watch regardless of its nature. Now, rather than limiting what they can do by giving them brief, insufficient moments the show must draw from Jay and Honey’s history to deepen their connection.

Reminders of their familiarity with each other would be welcome. Showing Jay and Honey talking quietly in the background of someone else’s scene isn’t enough, and the everyday, domesticated dialogue between them deserves to be heard. They have also been witness to one another’s darkest struggles – making them best placed to have deeper discussions they may not share with anyone else.

Jay was there for Honey after she was attacked by a stranger last year; and while we’ve been glad to see Honey move on and heal in the time since, it’s important for EastEnders to make reference to past events when relevant. This should include mentions of Jay’s backstory too, as Honey was a big part of his support network when his father was murdered over a decade ago.

EastEnders has an opportunity to showcase the blossoming union of two best friends who were already living together, transitioning from an unlikely pairing to one that could have real staying power. To earn this status we need to see them experiencing the settled, happy phase we have only had mere glimpses of.

Further down the line, we should expect to see them face challenges together. We have previously seen Jay express an interest in fatherhood; so the subject of having children could come up one day if Honey and Jay are to have a long term future. With Honey already having son Will alongside Janet, they could have differing views on this.

Life decisions aside, soap characters are always guaranteed their fair share of troubles. A big, long-running plot would be a great way to test them. Actors Jamie Borthwick and Emma Barton have always shined in portraying their alter egos’ respective narratives – there’s no doubt they would be just as compelling taking the lead in a joint storyline.

The right one will make or break a couple, and it would be intriguing to see if Jay and Honey can emerge strong and united – just as the likes of Mick and Linda Carter, and Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway have before them.

As two much-loved characters, Jay and Honey deserve the same level of attention as every other soap couple. By placing them in the spotlight rather than sidelining their potential, EastEnders could win us over completely with this unexpected love match.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.