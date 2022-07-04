There's more torment for a fragile Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in Walford next week, as he struggles to open up to estranged husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay). And there's worse to come when he has another brush with the law. Meanwhile, Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) is still filled with anger over Ben's actions, but he ends up in a passionate encounter.

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) makes it her mission to help brothers Mitch (Roger Griffiths) and Avery Baker (Omar Lye-Fook) reconnect, while Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is concerned that her scheming might not pay off. And Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) causes more problems with Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson).

Here's all you need to know on what's coming up in EastEnders from 11th - 14th July 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Will Callum learn the truth about Ben's ordeal?

Ben wants to open up at last. (BBC)

Ben and Callum have been separated for a number of weeks, with Callum mistakenly believing that his husband had consensual sex with barman Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan). But while Ben didn't deny the accusation, he couldn't bring himself to explain that he was actually raped by Lewis. Mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) knows what happened, however, and when she spots Callum offering a tiny olive branch towards her son, she encourages Ben to finally confide in Callum.

As friend Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) offers some advice, Ben asks Callum to meet him. Although his brother Stuart (Ricky Champ) is telling Callum not to go, Callum shows up – but just as Ben starts to speak, they are interrupted by an incident at The Vic which causes Callum to snap and leave. Will Ben ever find the strength and space to explain what really happened, or will Callum be kept in the dark?

2. Ben is arrested

Is Ben heading to jail? (BBC)

Peter feels sidelined as his gran supports Ben after his run-in with Callum, despite Kathy attempting to make things up to him. She previously told Peter not to report Ben for attacking him, or their relationship would be over. Next week, the police reveal they're not getting anywhere with Peter's case - but that's all about to change.

Kathy throws a party for Rocky's birthday, hoping to bring Ben and Peter together - but the pair end up in another row. Later, Kathy is stunned when the police arrive to arrest Ben, and learns that Peter has reported him for assault after all. As Ritchie warns Ben that he could be jailed, Kathy tries to change Peter's mind; but ultimately gives her own statement backing her son. Will it be enough to save Ben?

3. Passion for Peter and Dana

Passion for Peter (BBC)

Amid Peter's big decision over his family, he ends up bonding once again with Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), despite the fact that his brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is still in love with her. It's been clear for a while that Dana now has feelings for Peter, and next week things hot up between the pair at Walford East.

As the pair kiss and begin to remove each other's clothes, though, someone spots them. But who is it? Will Bobby find out what has gone on between his brother and his ex-girlfriend? And what could this mean for the characters going forward? We know that both Peter and Dana are set to exit EastEnders, but will it be together? Later in the week, the pair meet to discuss everything, but what happens next?

4. Will Mitch make peace with Avery?

Will Mitch make peace? (BBC)

Yes, there's a lot of family disputes coming up - standard for a soap! Following the arrival of his estranged older brother, Mitch is adamant he doesn't want anything to do with Avery - especially after recent events. Karen tries to persuade him to give the other man a chance, but it's advice from an unexpected source that leads to Mitch approaching Avery after all. But it's not long until Mitch is furious again and orders Avery to leave.

Later, Karen arranges another meeting between the siblings, putting the pressure on Mitch. Mitch fails to comply but as the rest of the family arrive, Bernie (Clair Norris) and Bailey (Kara-Leah Fernandes) hatch a plan. They confront Mitch at the cab office - will their idea do the trick, or will Mitch be firm in his stance?

5. Sam's risky scheme

Sam is taking a big risk (BBC)

Viewers are now aware that the recent threats are all down to Sam, who has a secret plan to bring down the Mitchell empire. But she soon worries that her plan will fall apart. As the week begins, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) checks on Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) following the shocking events of the night before, but the pair struggle to stay civil, and a huge argument ensues.

While this is going on, Sam distracts herself by offering support to former fling Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who is feeling low after their passion destroyed his relationship with Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill). Sam later flirts with Zack - but as she takes her eye off the ball, will this prove to be her undoing?

6. Kim struggles in her new romance

Are this couple for keeps? (BBC)

Howie and Kim recently decided to give romance a go after sharing a kiss, but with Kim wanting to go slow, she asks him to move back to his place - having been staying with her after she caused him to break his foot. But Kim has a change of heart, and in typical fashion, instead of simply telling him so, she deliberately re-injures him so he has to stay.

Later, Kim feels guilty about what she's done to Howie's toe, and attempts to make things up to him with a meal. Will the pair get back on track, or they they heading for (another) disaster?

