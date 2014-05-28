Tina is currently in a relationship with firefighter Tosh (Rebecca Scroggs) but viewers are aware that she recently shared a kiss with friend and colleague Sonia.

Then there's the small matter of Sonia's husband Martin (James Alexandrou), who has been referred to in scripts since Cassidy made her comeback to EastEnders in January but who hasn't yet been seen. So could Martin make a return to complicate matters further?

"James is a really dear friend of mine," said Cassidy. "I really don't know what's going to happen there. It'd be lovely to have him back for a bit. Do we need it? I don't know."

To see all this, plus Cassidy's views on who she thinks killed Lucy Beale, watch the exclusive video below.