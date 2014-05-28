EastEnders spoilers: Natalie Cassidy on Sonia's future with Tina and whether Martin will return
Plus find out who the actress believes killed Lucy
Natalie Cassidy has revealed that she'd like to see romantic feelings develop between her character Sonia Fowler and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).
Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards, Cassidy said: "We're not sure where it's going to go yet. I think it would be really lovely to explore it and do some more. We get on really well and she's gorgeous."
Tina is currently in a relationship with firefighter Tosh (Rebecca Scroggs) but viewers are aware that she recently shared a kiss with friend and colleague Sonia.
Then there's the small matter of Sonia's husband Martin (James Alexandrou), who has been referred to in scripts since Cassidy made her comeback to EastEnders in January but who hasn't yet been seen. So could Martin make a return to complicate matters further?
"James is a really dear friend of mine," said Cassidy. "I really don't know what's going to happen there. It'd be lovely to have him back for a bit. Do we need it? I don't know."
To see all this, plus Cassidy's views on who she thinks killed Lucy Beale, watch the exclusive video below.