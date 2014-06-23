Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is to find himself growing attracted to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in an upcoming episode.



Dean's infatuation is set to grow when he offers Linda a pampering session at his salon Blades for her birthday. After helping Linda to unwind, Dean finds himself enjoying the one-to-one time with her and is made even happier when Mick (Danny Dyer) insists that he joins the rest of the family for a surprise birthday meal. Linda, however, remains mostly oblivious to Dean's nascent feelings.