EastEnders spoilers: Dean to get infatuated with Linda - first look pictures
The hairdresser finds his feelings growing during scenes to be shown next week
Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is to find himself growing attracted to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in an upcoming episode.
Dean's infatuation is set to grow when he offers Linda a pampering session at his salon Blades for her birthday. After helping Linda to unwind, Dean finds himself enjoying the one-to-one time with her and is made even happier when Mick (Danny Dyer) insists that he joins the rest of the family for a surprise birthday meal. Linda, however, remains mostly oblivious to Dean's nascent feelings.
"He is a bit flirty. I don't think she pays it any real attention, but she does enjoy it in a weird way," actress Kellie Bright tells RadioTimes.com. "But, you know, she's worked in a pub her whole life. Men flirt with her daily!"
Find out whether Linda will cotton on to Dean's crush when EastEnders airs these scenes next week.