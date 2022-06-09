The Bad Education star has already been seen on-screen as villainous Aaron Monroe for the last time.

On Wednesday 8th June 2022, Aaron's sister Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) confirmed to ex-boyfriend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) that her brother had been sentenced and transferred to a prison in Newcastle.

Aaron was arrested on terrorism charges earlier this year after being involved in a plot to plant a bomb where a mosque was due to open in Walford.

The character was at the centre of a far-right terrorism storyline which saw him display bigoted views towards a number of characters on Albert Square.

Following scenes where his father Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) visited him in prison amid pressure from Aaron's fellow gang members to stop him testifying, Aaron's final scenes aired on 26th April 2022.

The BBC confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Aaron was only due to be in the soap for the set storyline and departed once this had concluded and won't be seen on-screen again.

There are a number of changes afoot at EastEnders with the arrival of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

Earlier this month, EastEnders confirmed that the Baker family would be expanded with Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) welcoming his estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook, MBE) and two nephews, Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam), to Albert Square.

Additionally, there have been reports that Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) has been axed from the soap and will be killed off in the coming months, but the BBC soap has yet to confirm this.

Finally, Danny Dyer will depart his now-iconic role as Mick Carter towards the end of the year after quitting the role after nine years as the pub landlord.

How will Mick go? And where will this leave his love interests Linda Carter and Janine Butcher?

